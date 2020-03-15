Sunday March 15, 2020
Annual HAP costs will dwarf those of Children’s Hospital within five years

The Housing Assistance Payment scheme will cost the state as much as building a new NCH, every year, by 2025

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
15th March, 2020
People I've spoken to estimate we will be paying the price of a new National Children's Hospital in HAP within the next five years, every year said Dr Dáithí Downey

The Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme has been tipped to cost the state as much as the new €1.7 billion National Children’s Hospital annually within five years.

Established in 2014, the HAP scheme is a form of social housing support. It cost €400,000 in its first year. As part of Budget 2020, €497 million has been allocated toward for it this year.

Dr Dáithí Downey, head of housing policy and research with Dublin City Council,...

