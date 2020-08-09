Sunday August 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: We need a new strategy to beat Covid-19

Suppression and mitigation are not good enough when it comes to the coronavirus. We must aim for elimination

9th August, 2020
Part of the problem is the implementational deficits of a test/trace/isolation pipeline that is too slow and too leaky

On Friday, some 400,000 people in Kildare, Laois and Offaly were placed under effective lockdown in Ireland. It is the first localised lockdown in the country, but it is unlikely to be the last.

This is what “living with coronavirus” means for us – and it’s awful. It involves socially distanced and precarious conditions of life, limited economic activity and the looming risk of sliding backwards.

Our suppression strategy, if we ever...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Puberty blockers will no longer be considered ‘fully reversible’

Irish doctors will not use the term ‘fully reversible’ in future, following a change in Britain’s NHS guidance on hormone treatment for transgender children

Aaron Rogan | 3 hours ago

Ireland no longer ‘winning’ battle against Covid-19

The founder of the expert group EndCoronavirus says New Zealand’s zero tolerance model is the only option against the virus

Rachel Lavin | 3 hours ago

Experience of dealing with the Covid-19 crisis will speed up systemic reforms in healthcare, says HSE chief

Paul Reid explains how being thrown in at the deep end and dealing with the coronavirus pandemic has altered his approach to managing the health service

Daniel Murray | 3 hours ago