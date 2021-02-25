Analysis: Variants and vaccines make projecting path of virus more complex
While the vaccine rollout should reduce the number of new Covid-19 cases, the increased transmissibility of the new variant mean progress in suppressing the virus has slowed
Projecting the pathway out of the pandemic has never been so tricky as modellers must contend with many moving parts.
Covid-19 case trajectories typically fell at a predictable rate in January after the most recent lockdown was introduced.
But while the vaccination rollout should see cases falling further, the increased transmissibility of the new B117 variant means progress in suppressing the virus has slowed in recent weeks.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
HSE’s latest private hospitals Covid deal estimated to cost €47 million a month
HSE considers ending surge capacity arrangements with private hospitals as number of Covid-19 hospitalisations falls
Key public health posts remain vacant
Frustrated doctors snub HSE jobs as talks over the long-promised consultant contract stall
Breakdown of HSE’s €1.6 billion war chest to fight Covid-19
The National Service Plan shows that €200m of the €1.6bn allocated to fighting the pandemic is to be spent on the rollout of vaccinations
National Covid-19 biobank to be set up in the coming months
Facility will help to establish which vaccines work best for which age groups and if some are more protective than others