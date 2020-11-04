Wednesday November 4, 2020
Analysis: Ireland’s Covid-19 second wave begins to subside

New cases are down by a third in the past week but deaths have risen slightly

4th November, 2020
New cases have stabilised in Dublin. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Ireland’s second wave of Covid-19 infections is subsiding, with the number new cases falling by a third in the past week.

Between October 27 and November 2, there were 4,768 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 62,750.

This was down 33 per cent, from a total of 7,102 cases in the previous week.

Related Stories

Top four tobacco firms use Irish arms in elaborate tax avoidance strategies

Probe carried out by University of Bath and Dutch investigative journalists casts light on how companies lessen their tax liabilities

Aaron Rogan | 3 days ago

Hopes rising of vaccine for coronavirus

Ten of the 45 coronavirus vaccines in clinical trials are in the final phase of testing, making a roll-out early in the new year a distinct possibility

Daniel Murray | 3 days ago

A pan-European pandemic: how the EU is pushing back

As the second wave is unfolding across Europe, what are our neighbour nations doing about it? And will a new strategy emerge where the European Union collaborates to fight Covid-19 as a cohesive unit?

Danielle Barron | 3 days ago