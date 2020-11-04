Analysis: Ireland’s Covid-19 second wave begins to subside

Ireland’s second wave of Covid-19 infections is subsiding, with the number new cases falling by a third in the past week.
Between October 27 and November 2, there were 4,768 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 62,750.
This was down 33 per cent, from a total of 7,102 cases in the previous week.
