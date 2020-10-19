Monday October 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: How well has level 3 worked?

Early data for Dublin where the policy has been in place for almost a month, ‘seems to suggest it is not going to be effective enough’ to reduce case numbers

19th October, 2020
2
Under level 3 citizens were asked to remain in their own counties, new measures expected to be announced later today will be more stringent. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The Level 3 restrictions imposed in Dublin in September appear to be stabilising the spread of Covid-19 in the county, but not yet consistently reducing it.

According to an analysis by the Business Post, the growth rate of the virus in the capital has halved since the new restrictions were introduced on September 18.

In the week before level 3 was implemented, the average daily growth rate was 6 per cent. In the week between...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

‘I didn’t feel safe any more’: charities prepare for a mental health crisis

As charities struggle to cope with an upsurge in mental health cases, will the extra €50 million promised in the budget be enough to close the gap?

Daniel Murray | 1 day ago

‘Only hard, boring health measures, not silver bullets, will fix this mess’

Experts say we must remain hopeful, as significant developments in Covid-19 epidemiology, treatment and prevention take place on a weekly basis

Danielle Barron | 1 day ago

ICU capacity up by just 30 beds since virus arrived, says ICSI president

Dr Colman O’Loughlin says the official figure of 529 beds at peak of crisis includes a significant number of ‘theoretical’ beds

Rachel Lavin | 1 day ago