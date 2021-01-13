Analysis: Hospitals running out of ICU beds as surge capacity expanded
Crisis in critical care continues as number of Covid-19 cases has begun to fall
Fourteen of the country’s 28 public hospitals had no critical care beds available yesterday as the cumulation of weeks of surging Covid-19 numbers tests the limits of the nation‘s health service.
There were a total of 24 ICU beds free across the system yesterday. Capacity has been expanded from 276 to 305 in the last week as the HSE began to prepare surge capacity.
The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU reached 158 yesterday, surpassing...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
‘I am nursing a very long time. I never thought I would see anything like this’
GPs are the first line of defence in a health system that’s doing its best to keep Covid in check. But the past week has seen positivity rates of 40 per cent to 50 per cent in communities, putting every stage of that same system under enormous pressure
Donnelly to ‘accelerate’ vaccine plan after a slow start ranks us 13th in EU
Expected 40,000 doses per week could see all nursing home residents and healthcare workers protected by the end of March
HSE plan to utilise private hospitals could be triggered within days
Ministers discuss early vaccination of the country’s 60,000 Leaving Cert students, while physiotherapists and occupational therapists ‘stand ready’ to help as Covid-19 vaccinators
Vaccination nation: the race is on
As the government ramps up the rollout effort to seven days a week, how do we compare to other countries?