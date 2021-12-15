Analysis: David Cullinane offers Sláintecare with a Sinn Féin stamp
The main opposition health spokesman has been touring the country in a bid to put together a health policy if his party is voted into government. He’s also seeking to skirt Gerry Adams-themed Christmas controversy
David Cullinane, the Sinn Féin health spokesman, has been doing a tour of the country’s major hospitals in a “getting ready for government” drive.
He has met the management of 14 hospitals and 48 different health sector trade unions, associations and patient groups.
It is all part of his attempt to put together a health policy that he could implement if he became the health minister in the next government.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Tusla warns of staff shortages after €6.3m non-compliant spending
Child and family agency said it was struggling to attract procurement staff in letter showing it awarded millions in contracts without running a valid competition last year
Ambulance service falling far short of emergency response time targets
Figures show just 45% of ambulances met the target of arriving at the scene of an emergency non-cardiac incident within 19 minutes
Mental Health Commission refused to meet TDs over closure of Cork facility
Commission said it would not be ‘appropriate’ to discuss the HSE’s decision to shut the Owenacurra centre, which has prompted significant backlash from politicians and family members
Galway Clinic blames profit drop on Covid-19 agreement with HSE
Profits at Larry Goodman-owned private hospital fall by €3.1 million following its agreement with HSE to provide public health services during pandemic