Analysis: Daily Covid cases could drop below 50 by March 5 if current rate continues
Our 14-day incidence has halved in the past ten days and numbers being admitted to ICU has started to slow
Ireland no longer has the worst rate of Covid-19 infections in Europe, with Portugal and Spain rapidly rising as our numbers fall.
The 14-day incidence rate has halved in the past ten days, falling from 1,489 per 100,000 on January 14 to 742 last Monday.
Cases have decreased significantly in the past week, with 928 new cases reported yesterday, the first time the figure has dropped below 1,000 this year. They have fallen by an average of 9 per...
