Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

Analysis: Daily Covid cases could drop below 50 by March 5 if current rate continues

Our 14-day incidence has halved in the past ten days and numbers being admitted to ICU has started to slow

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
27th January, 2021
Analysis: Daily Covid cases could drop below 50 by March 5 if current rate continues
The number of people being admitted to ICU has slowed as critical care approaches capacity. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Ireland no longer has the worst rate of Covid-19 infections in Europe, with Portugal and Spain rapidly rising as our numbers fall.

The 14-day incidence rate has halved in the past ten days, falling from 1,489 per 100,000 on January 14 to 742 last Monday.

Cases have decreased significantly in the past week, with 928 new cases reported yesterday, the first time the figure has dropped below 1,000 this year. They have fallen by an average of 9 per...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Dr Slaine McGrath, who is a leading cosmetic dentist in Britain, is set to open a Dublin-based clinic in the coming months. Picture: Daniel Lynch

Dentist to the reality stars sets up Dublin clinic

Health Killian Woods 3 days ago
Stephen O’Neill of the National Ambulance Service administers the Moderna vaccine to Eleanor Rossiter-Wallace of GPN Faythe Medical Centre as mass vaccination for GPs and practice nurses has begun. Photo: Sam Boal/Photocall

Tony O’Brien: We need a face and a voice to lead the vaccine rollout

Health Tony O'Brien 4 days ago
Politicians often attempt compromises between what they think the public will bear and what experts say a serious situation demands. This is the normal business of politics, but it involves serious risks in confronting a pandemic.

Cathal Mac Coille: New Covid strains make credible travel restrictions essential

Health Cathal Mac Coille 4 days ago
Cathal Friel of Open Orphan: ‘It is quite controversial, but it will be done under laboratory conditions.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Open Orphan starts trials on nasal spray Covid-19 vaccines

Health Daniel Murray 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1