Analysis: Cervical Check tribunal row could destabilise coalition

The re-emergence of the Cervical Check scandal is a dangerous development for the government.

The cabinet decided this week to set up a tribunal for many of the 204 women whose cervical cancer was missed by the national screening service. The aim was to avoid the women having to go through the ordeal of a court case.

That was what Vicky Phelan had to do. She settled a High Court action in 2018 over a misread...