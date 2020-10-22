Thursday October 22, 2020
Analysis: Cervical Check tribunal row could destabilise coalition

The government has the tricky job of balancing the principles of natural justice with the need for compassion and support for the women involved

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
22nd October, 2020
Vicky Phelan has complained that the planned Cervical Check tribunal will oblige women to “fight the labs” who assessed their cervical smear tests. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The re-emergence of the Cervical Check scandal is a dangerous development for the government.

The cabinet decided this week to set up a tribunal for many of the 204 women whose cervical cancer was missed by the national screening service. The aim was to avoid the women having to go through the ordeal of a court case.

That was what Vicky Phelan had to do. She settled a High Court action in 2018 over a misread...

