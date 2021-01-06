Analysis: After Covid, a new healthcare crisis looms
When vaccines are eventually rolled out, medics expect to face a wave of illnesses which had gone undiagnosed during the pandemic. Will the health system be able to cope?
As 2021 dawns with mass vaccination on the horizon, health officials are hopeful that the worst of the pandemic is coming to a close. But when the tide of Covid-19 cases eventually subsides, medics also fear that a wave of “silent illnesses” will follow.
Doctors are anticipating that patients whose healthcare was delayed healthcare or whose conditions went undetected as a result of resources being reallocated to the fight against Covid-19 will present themselves...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is approved for use in EU
Ireland is to get 880,000 doses of the jab, the second to get the green light after the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine
Production backlog at Bayer causes contraceptive shortages
Commonly prescribed birth-control pills may not be available until as late as April due to issues at plant
Tomás Ryan: Living with the virus has failed: we must fight it with all we’ve got
We can make this third lockdown our last by aggressively suppressing the virus, serially testing healthcare workers and enforcing meaningful international travel quarantine. But will we?
The enemy within: the year of coronavirus
On New Year’s Eve 2019, a mysterious pneumonia strain was reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan. We could never have imagined then the devastating impact it was going to have on the world in the ensuing months