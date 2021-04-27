Amnesty chief calls state’s position on vaccine rights waiver ‘oxymoronic’

Ireland must urgently pressure the EU to support a temporary waiver of intellectual property (IP) rights for the Covid-19 vaccine, Colm O’Gorman, the chief executive of Amnesty Ireland, has said.

O’Gorman wrote to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last week urging the government to support a suspension of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (Trips) agreement which many countries say is preventing poorer countries from rolling out vaccination programmes.

“It’s...