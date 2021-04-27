Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

Amnesty chief calls state’s position on vaccine rights waiver ‘oxymoronic’

Colm O’Gorman says equitable distribution of the vaccine around the world is a public health issue for Ireland but moves to free up intellectual property rights are being blocked

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
27th April, 2021
Amnesty chief calls state’s position on vaccine rights waiver ‘oxymoronic’
Colm O’Gorman, the chief executive of Amnesty Ireland, says the Covax scheme could only provide a ‘fraction’ of the doses needed to keep the pandemic at bay worldwide

Ireland must urgently pressure the EU to support a temporary waiver of intellectual property (IP) rights for the Covid-19 vaccine, Colm O’Gorman, the chief executive of Amnesty Ireland, has said.

O’Gorman wrote to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last week urging the government to support a suspension of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (Trips) agreement which many countries say is preventing poorer countries from rolling out vaccination programmes.

“It’s...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Finbarr Kenny, director of Roche Ireland. Picture: John Allen

Pharma giant Roche hopes to bring cervical self-sampling tests in Ireland

Health Daniel Murray 1 day ago
Robert Watt, the new secretary general at the Department of Health, has decided to temporarily waive the €80,000 pay increase he was in line for, sparing the government a public backlast. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Analysis: Watt’s waiving of pay rise gets ministers off the hook – for now

Health Aiden Corkery 1 week ago
Ireland signed the Medicinal Cannabis Access Programme into law in 2019, proposing a pilot system for five years which would allow patients to access a handful of medicinal cannabis therapies when other conventional treatments failed. Picture: Getty

Ireland’s medicinal cannabis scheme needs overhaul, advocate says

Health Eva Short 1 week ago
Almost half of people with cystic fibrosis have had put off a hospital appointment due to Covid-19, impacting access to tests and specialist care. Picture: Getty

Some people with cystic fibrosis still awaiting Covid-19 vaccine, charity warns

Health Donal MacNamee 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1