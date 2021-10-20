Almost half of 18-34 year olds plan to change job in the next year
New research shows mental health of young workers has been negatively impacted by the pandemic
Some 45 per cent of 18 to 34 year olds plan to change jobs in the next year and a third are seeking an employer who prioritises mental health support in the workplace, according to research by Laya Healthcare.
A new survey of 1,000 employees and 68 human resources (HR) managers, conducted by Spark market research for the insurer, showed 46 per cent of referrals by employers to occupational therapists were for mental health difficulties.
Overall, 54 per cent of employees...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Advocacy groups ‘extremely concerned’ by reports of delay in legislation for international surrogacy services
Irish Families Through Surrogacy and Equality for Children were responding to a Business Post report that the government is looking to separate out international surrogacy elements from the forthcoming Assisted Human Reproduction Bill
‘If you open nightclubs, pubs and restaurants without Covid certs, it’s a recipe for disaster’
Experts differ over the cause and significance of the current rise in Covid cases in Ireland and its implications as we approach a full reopening on October 22
Government to defer legislating for international surrogacy services
The forthcoming assisted human reproduction bill will have no international dimension because of potential legal difficulties
Full vaccination more effective than a booster campaign, Nphet advisor says
Cathal Walsh says strain-specific top-ups can play a role but primary vaccination is still far more effective