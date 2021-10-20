Subscribe Today
Almost half of 18-34 year olds plan to change job in the next year

New research shows mental health of young workers has been negatively impacted by the pandemic

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
20th October, 2021
Morale was recorded as having dropped 23 per cent and motivation by 17 per cent since September last year. Picture: Getty

Some 45 per cent of 18 to 34 year olds plan to change jobs in the next year and a third are seeking an employer who prioritises mental health support in the workplace, according to research by Laya Healthcare.

A new survey of 1,000 employees and 68 human resources (HR) managers, conducted by Spark market research for the insurer, showed 46 per cent of referrals by employers to occupational therapists were for mental health difficulties.

Overall, 54 per cent of employees...

