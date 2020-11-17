Almost 100 babies severely affected by drugs born last year

Hospitals recorded a baby born either addicted to or severely affected by drugs almost 100 times last year.
The figures, which were provided in response to a Freedom of Information request from the HSE’s Hospital Inpatient Enquiry (HIPE) system, show that hospitals across the country recorded 94 instances of a newborn baby being recorded as suffering from complications caused by their mother's substance misuse.
However, the HSE did not provide a breakdown of the drugs...
