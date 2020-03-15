All means necessary: How other countries are winning the battle agains Covid-19

China has been the nation worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak. It is the world’s most populous country with a population of 1.4 billion and, with about 81,000 cases, it has a confirmed infection rate of 0.00579 per cent.

Accordingly, 5.67 in every 100,000 people in China have been infected by the virus, or, to be more precise, are confirmed cases.

Initial modelling by the health service in Ireland estimated that a minimum of 30 per cent of...