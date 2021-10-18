Advocacy groups ‘extremely concerned’ by reports of delay in legislation for international surrogacy services
Irish Families Through Surrogacy and Equality for Children were responding to a Business Post report that the government is looking to separate out international surrogacy elements from the forthcoming Assisted Human Reproduction Bill
Two surrogacy advocacy groups have said they are “extremely concerned” at reports that international surrogacy will be separated out from forthcoming assisted reproduction legislation due to legal difficulties.
Irish Families Through Surrogacy and Equality for Children were responding to a Business Post report at the weekend that the government is looking to separate out international surrogacy elements from the forthcoming Assisted Human Reproduction (AHR) Bill, due to legal difficulties that are holding...
