Thursday August 27, 2020
A whole new world: Professor Kingston Mills on the new regulations; the return to schools and the prospect of a vaccine

Professor Kingston Mills of the School of Biochemistry and Immunology at Trinity College Dublin joins Nadine O'Regan on the podcast to discuss the latest Covid-19 regulations, the reopening of schools and the ongoing efforts to develop a vaccine

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
26th August, 2020
Nadine O'Regan is joined by Professor Kingston Mills on the latest episode of The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast
