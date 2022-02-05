Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

A solitary journey: Why mental health services need to do more to support the needs of autistic children and their parents

Children and teenagers are falling through the cracks in an under-resourced support system that fails to join the dots between being on the spectrum and other conditions such as ADHD

Catherine Healy
5th February, 2022
A solitary journey: Why mental health services need to do more to support the needs of autistic children and their parents
A child in a therapy sensory stimulating room. Picture: Getty

Like many parents with autistic children, Fiona O’Leary has had to grapple with narrow-minded attitudes. The Cork-based activist remembers times when people expressed concern about her eldest son apparently not being “normal”. One incident that particularly stung was a cinema trip where a stranger approached her son and asked: “Well, what’s wrong with you?”

What non-autistic people often fail to understand, she says, is that children’s seemingly...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A member of the medical staff pictured at the Sheba Medical Centre in Israel. Picture: Getty

Israeli expert says country’s Covid-19 spike should be a ‘warning sign’ to Ireland

Health Donal MacNamee
Darren O’Rourke TD was speaking in the Dáil as Sinn Féin launched a bill that would require all pharmaceutical company payments to healthcare organisations and professionals to be recorded in a searchable and publicly accessible register. Picture: RollingNews.ie

New Bill seeks mandatory disclosure of payments from pharma companies to healthcare providers

Health Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
The Social Democrats motion called on the government to abolish the €80 inpatient charge for those who are receiving cancer treatment and direct the HSE to end the practice of using debt collectors to collect hospital charges from cancer patients. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Social Democrats move to end pursuit of cancer patients by debt collectors

Health Daniel Murray
Karen Canning, a general practice nurse: ‘As a group we’re just sick and tired of being sidelined for the role that we play within the health service.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

GP nurses angered by claims that they are not frontline workers

Health Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1