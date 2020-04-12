Sunday April 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

A roadmap to a Covid-free Ireland

The country’s coronavirus containment strategy has been a qualified success – so far. Now medical experts’ thoughts are turning to an eventual exit strategy

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp
12th April, 2020
2
Shoppers are disinfected before entering a market in Tirana, Albania. Picture: Reuters

Three months ago, few people knew that a new coronavirus was spreading in Wuhan. Since then, the virus has spread to almost every country, infecting more than 1.5 million people whom we know about, and many more we don’t.

It is destroying entire economies and wreaking havoc on healthcare systems. Hospitals are packed. Schools are empty. People are living isolated lives. Some are cocooning. Most of those who still have jobs are working from...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Forget the figures: only time will reveal the true Covid-19 death toll

Danielle Barron | 3 hours ago

Susan Mitchell: Do not test the public’s patience by keeping the truth from them

Transparency should be seen as a help, not a hindrance, in our shared battle against Covid-19

Susan Mitchell | 3 hours ago

What happens on a ventilator?

We have all seen the pictures of patients who are severely ill with Covid-19 on artificial ventilators, but what does this actually involve? And what are the possible consequences?

Susan Mitchell | 3 hours ago