A roadmap to a Covid-free Ireland

Three months ago, few people knew that a new coronavirus was spreading in Wuhan. Since then, the virus has spread to almost every country, infecting more than 1.5 million people whom we know about, and many more we don’t.

It is destroying entire economies and wreaking havoc on healthcare systems. Hospitals are packed. Schools are empty. People are living isolated lives. Some are cocooning. Most of those who still have jobs are working from...