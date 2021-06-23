Subscribe Today
A quarter of HSE’s IT servers are still encrypted after cyberattack

‘Limited’ personal and commercial data have been exposed due to ransomware attack as chief executive Paul Reid says disruption will continue for ‘several weeks’

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
23rd June, 2021
A quarter of HSE’s IT servers are still encrypted after cyberattack
Paul Reid, chief executive of the HSE, will tell the health committee the HSE is still using paper-based systems because the restoration of IT systems varies across the service. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Limited amounts of commercial and personal data have been exposed as a result of the cyberattack on the HSE, while the data dump feared by security experts has not come to pass, an Oireachtas committee will hear today.

Paul Reid, chief executive of the HSE, is to appear before the health committee to discuss the ongoing impact of a ransomware attack that brought many areas of the organisation to a standstill last month.

