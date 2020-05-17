A painful case: doctors confounded by Covid-19’s strange symptoms

The more we learn about the new coronavirus, it appears, the less we know. Globally, doctors have been seeing people with suspected Covid-19 for several months now. But what they have learned is that patients may experience one or a number of a long list of symptoms. These atypical presentations are still relatively uncommon, but serve to remind us that this new virus is wily and evasive.
“I call this virus ‘the ghost’,” said Dr...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team