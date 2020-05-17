A painful case: doctors confounded by Covid-19’s strange symptoms

The more we learn about the new coronavirus, it appears, the less we know. Globally, doctors have been seeing people with suspected Covid-19 for several months now. But what they have learned is that patients may experience one or a number of a long list of symptoms. These atypical presentations are still relatively uncommon, but serve to remind us that this new virus is wily and evasive.

“I call this virus ‘the ghost’,” said Dr...