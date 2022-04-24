A lottery of life: How a routine test changed a woman’s life
When Antonia Heffernan decided to get tested for cancer at the urging of a relative, she learned to her dismay that she carried the BRCA gene, which brings an 85 per cent chance of getting breast cancer
We all have traits we’ve inherited from our parents – height, eye colour, even mannerisms. They set us apart and remind us that we belong to a certain family group. While many of these attributes are welcome, however, there is one nobody would want: a gene mutation that puts you at an increased risk of developing cancer.
Thanks to celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, most people have at least heard of the BRCA...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Hospital staff told pandemic bonus will not be included in April pay packet
St Vincent’s University Hospital workers have been advised the payment, promised two months ago, has been delayed in spite of government commitment to issue it by March 31
McGrath questioned Donnelly over HSE governance after health tapes revelations
The Minister of Public Expenditure sought clarity from the Minister for Health regarding his department’s management of the HSE’s finances, in the wake of a Business Post investigation
Susan O’Keeffe: Consistent underfunding of our mental health services is a national shame
Many ministers for Health have come and gone and tinkering with mental health care in this country is their only legacy
Watt’s €20m ‘letter of comfort’ raises hard questions
The fact that the secretary-general at the Department of Health committed to spending €2 million per year of department money on Tony Holohan’s Trinity appointment without informing the minister will lead to more controversy