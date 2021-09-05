A health system fit for the future could be Covid’s silver lining
The transformation is underway but challenges such as public trust, an integrated data infrastructure and innovative pricing mechanisms remain
Even though we are emerging from a global pandemic, there are reasons to be positive about the future of healthcare.
Medical research and innovation in the field of gene therapy, for example, promise significant advances in the case of hitherto intractable conditions. Innovation in pharmaceutical products and in medical devices has accelerated sharply in recent years, and is likely to continue.
Big challenges remain, however, before patients benefit from many such advances. Public trust, a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Design for Life: Should I cut ties with my verbally abusive dad?
This week, psychotherapist and author Siobhán Murray advises an adult child feeling rage over having to visit their irascible father
Church of Scientology offshoot spent €2m on Meath drug rehab facility
Narconon Trust bought the property in Ballivor, Co Meath in 2016, but its 56-bed drug rehabilitation service has yet to open due to a planning battle.
Tony O’Brien: Let’s trust the people and set up a citizens’ assembly on health reform
The pandemic emergency may be over but we have had a health crisis for decades and the appropriate legacy of Covid-19 would be to resolve this once and for all
Uniphar reports €965m in revenue despite post-Brexit environment ‘risks’
The group credited 2021 acquisitions as pivotal to bolstering its high-performance commercial and clinical division