Sunday July 26, 2020
A green list, a red list and a state of utter confusion

The government’s unveiling of its list of countries that are safe to visit has come in for strong criticism from medical experts

26th July, 2020
As passenger numbers start to increase again at Dublin Airport, commentators say there are ‘mixed messages’ surrounding the government advice about travelling abroad Picture: Fergal Phillips

Having been delayed for several weeks, the hotly-anticipated “green list” of so-called safe countries where people will be able to travel without having to self-isolate on their return to Ireland was finally published last Tuesday.

This was despite rumblings earlier in the week that the list might not materialise – and a statement from Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that perhaps it would be better to scrap the list altogether.

Fifteen countries are...

