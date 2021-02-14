Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

A continent on pause: why Europe is still struggling with slow vaccine roll-out

Almost a year into the pandemic, nations across the EU are still struggling to decide on strategy and jump-start a sluggish vaccine roll-out while the US finally gets its act together

Danielle Barron
14th February, 2021
A continent on pause: why Europe is still struggling with slow vaccine roll-out
A healthcare worker attends to a patient at the Covid-19 wing of the Enfermera Isabel Zendal new emergency hospital, in Madrid Picture: Getty

“Overall, health is not a core competence for the EU,” said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, last Friday morning. Given the current state of play across the region, there are not many that would disagree with her.

The Commission president was referring to problems with the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines for EU member states, but it cannot be denied that the continent’s handling of the pandemic leaves a lot...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Healthcare workers here are not routinely tested for the virus, whereas in the UK, for example, they are tested twice a week

Susan O’Keeffe: If we want health service reform, we must listen to frontline workers

Health Susan O'Keeffe 2 days ago
While most rich countries will be vaccinated by the end of 2021, much of the developing world will be waiting until 2023 or later to reach a critical mass of vaccination

Shortage of Covid-19 vaccines can be solved if knowledge is shared, experts say

Health Daniel Murray 4 days ago
Gareth O’Neill: ‘Epilepsy is nothing to be ashamed of, nothing to be embarrassed about.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

Barry J Whyte: How I learned to live with epilepsy

Health Barry J Whyte 1 week ago
The rollout of the vaccine did not come quickly enough for nursing homes and hospitals, which are still experiencing severe outbreaks. Credit: Getty

A year of living precariously: is there an end in sight to the nightmare?

Health Danielle Barron 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1