€5m support package for students’ mental health

A support package of €5 million for third-level students’ mental health and wellbeing has been announced by Simon Harris.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education said the package consisted of €2 million that had been pledged in 2019 and an additional €3 million in response to Covid-19.

The funding will be used to recruit counsellors and assistant psychologists for students. It will also be used to implement the government’s Framework for Consent in Higher...