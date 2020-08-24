Monday August 24, 2020
€5m support package for students’ mental health

Minister for Further and Higher Education says concerns about mental wellbeing is ‘number one issue’ for young people at third level

24th August, 2020
New education funding will be used to recruit extra counsellors for third-level students. Picture: Getty

A support package of €5 million for third-level students’ mental health and wellbeing has been announced by Simon Harris.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education said the package consisted of €2 million that had been pledged in 2019 and an additional €3 million in response to Covid-19.

The funding will be used to recruit counsellors and assistant psychologists for students. It will also be used to implement the government’s Framework for Consent in Higher...

