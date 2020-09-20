200 brain tumour patients request exclusion from research study

Beaumont Hospital receives requests from patients to opt out of study that aims to harvest genetic data of 9,000 brain tumour patients

Beaumont Hospital has received nearly 200 requests from patients to opt-out of a research study that aims to harvest the genetic data of 9,000 Irish brain tumour patients, the Business Post can reveal.

The study is being run in conjunction with Genuity Ireland, formerly known as Genomics Medicine Ireland (GMI), and was initially refused permission by the state’s Health Research Consent Declaration Committee (HRCDC) over concerns about the “low level of transparency” attached to the ...