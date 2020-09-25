122 attacks on ambulance staff in 2 years but no prosecutions

More than 120 attacks took place on National Ambulance Service (NAS) staff over the past two years, yet none resulted in prosecution against an assailant.
Details released under the Freedom of Information Act by the NAS to the Business Post show there were 63 recorded incidents of physical, verbal and sexual assaults towards staff in 2018, while there were 59 recorded incidents of physical and verbal assaults in 2019.
All of the 122 attacks were carried...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team