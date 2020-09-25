Friday September 25, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

122 attacks on ambulance staff in 2 years but no prosecutions

Emergency workers call for overhaul of reporting system and say assaults must be taken more seriously

25th September, 2020
The number of assaults recorded on ambulance personnel is ‘significant and concerning’. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

More than 120 attacks took place on National Ambulance Service (NAS) staff over the past two years, yet none resulted in prosecution against an assailant.

Details released under the Freedom of Information Act by the NAS to the Business Post show there were 63 recorded incidents of physical, verbal and sexual assaults towards staff in 2018, while there were 59 recorded incidents of physical and verbal assaults in 2019.

All of the 122 attacks were carried...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

HSE publishes €600m plan to see country though its ‘most difficult winter’

Strategy aims to create a health service that can manage non-Covid-19 care alongside surges of the coronavirus

Daniel Murray | 21 hours ago

New online therapy programme to tackle Covid-19 anxiety

The plan follows a dramatic increase in admissions at a Dublin psychiatric hospital since the start of pandemic

Daniel Murray | 1 day ago

Source of more than one third of Covid-19 cases is unknown

'Even if we all go into lockdown, we're going to have twice as many cases in Dublin in two weeks, that's already seeded, the cheque's in the post' — Professor Tomás Ryan

Rachel Lavin | 3 days ago