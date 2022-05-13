Subscribe Today
Log In

Gambling

Proposed crackdown on gambling industry does not go far enough, former Paddy Power chiefs say

Fintan Drury said introducing a gambling legislator would not solve addiction issues unless proposed new rules were enshrined in legislation

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
13th May, 2022
Proposed crackdown on gambling industry does not go far enough, former Paddy Power chiefs say
Stop Gambling Harm has called for mandatory separate accounts for sportsbooks versus online casino betting. Picture: Getty

Cross-party proposals to clamp down on the gambling industry through the establishment of a regulator and new limits on advertising don’t go far enough, according to a gambling addiction campaign group set up by former bosses at Paddy Power.

The Oireachtas justice committee is set to call for greater efforts to vet online gamblers, as well as moves to break the link between sport and betting ads, in a report to be published...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Justice committee says local authorities should be discouraged from allowing multiple bookies set up shop in disadvantaged areas. Picture: Getty

Online gamblers could face financial background checks under new bill

Gambling Donal MacNamee
The European Gaming and Betting Association represents Flutter, Entain, Bet365 and William Hill

Betting consortium seeks lighter touch on plans to regulate gambling industry

Gambling Donal MacNamee
James Browne, junior minister: ‘I think if companies were legally mandated to start looking at people’s personal details, you would be running into all sorts of other problems around data protection and other rights.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

New gambling law won’t require bookies to check customers are betting within their means

Gambling Aaron Rogan
The most common age group among men most at risk is 25-34, with one in ten meeting the criteria for at-risk or problem gambling. Picture: Getty

Health Research Board identifies gaps in treatment for gambling

Gambling Cónal Thomas

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1