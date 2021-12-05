Subscribe Today
Paddy Power to remove ‘risk-free’ betting from ads

The move follows a complaint in Britain after an ad campaign in the Sun newspaper and anticipates tighter rules on sector in Ireland

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
5th December, 2021
Paddy Power will no longer refer to betting as being “risk free” in its advertising following a complaint

Paddy Power will no longer refer to betting as being “risk free” in its advertising following a complaint about a promotional campaign it ran with the Sun newspaper.

The British Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) contacted the Irish company, which is part of the Flutter Entertainment Group, after it received a complaint about an online campaign promoting a “£20 risk free first bet” where new customers would get their stake returned if they lost....

