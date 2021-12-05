Paddy Power to remove ‘risk-free’ betting from ads
The move follows a complaint in Britain after an ad campaign in the Sun newspaper and anticipates tighter rules on sector in Ireland
Paddy Power will no longer refer to betting as being “risk free” in its advertising following a complaint about a promotional campaign it ran with the Sun newspaper.
The British Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) contacted the Irish company, which is part of the Flutter Entertainment Group, after it received a complaint about an online campaign promoting a “£20 risk free first bet” where new customers would get their stake returned if they lost....
