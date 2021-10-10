Subscribe Today
Gambling

Paddy Power repaid €1.75m stolen by ‘Tony 10’ to An Post

Postman Tony O’Reilly took the money from his employers over a 14-month period to feed his gambling addiction, landing himself a four-year prison sentence

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
10th October, 2021
Tony O’Reilly: stole from An Post to fund gambling habit. Picture: Patrick McCann

He was Paddy Power’s most infamous customer and the talk of the gambling giant's headquarters, but for years the secret of Tony O’Reilly’s extraordinary descent into problem gambling went unknown.

The Carlow post office worker known to Paddy Power traders as ‘Tony 10’ became perhaps the bookmaker’s best-known customer after news of the €1.75 million he stole from his employer to fuel his gambling addiction emerged a decade ago....

