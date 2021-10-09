Subscribe Today
Log In

Gambling

Odds on: The inside story of how your money helped Paddy Power become one of the biggest bookies in the world

For decades, Paddy Power used laddish ad campaigns and a ‘punter’s pal’ persona to win the hearts and wallets of the betting market. But all the while, it was investing massive sums in technology and expertise to zero in on the recurring habits of its customers. Now, as it prepares to cash in on the US market, a new book lifts the lid on the gambling behemoth’s unparalleled success story

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
9th October, 2021
Odds on: The inside story of how your money helped Paddy Power become one of the biggest bookies in the world
Enda Kenny, the then Taoiseach, at the opening of Paddy Power’s new headquarters in Clonskeagh in 2012. The company was in growth mode at the time and announced an extra 600 jobs. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

In 2018, Stewart Kenny revealed for the first time why he walked away from Paddy Power.

Over a coffee in High Nelly’s on Haddington Road in Dublin 4, he told me that the reason he had left the company he founded in 1988, and had served as the face of before pulling the strings as a non-executive, was because he had become frustrated with its failure to tackle addiction.

Having once played the role of the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Figures released to the Business Post show that in total, €1.2 million of the expected €2 million has since been given over for projects around gambling addiction

Donations from gambling awareness trust fall short of pledge by €800,000

Gambling Aaron Rogan 6 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1