Odds on: The inside story of how your money helped Paddy Power become one of the biggest bookies in the world
For decades, Paddy Power used laddish ad campaigns and a ‘punter’s pal’ persona to win the hearts and wallets of the betting market. But all the while, it was investing massive sums in technology and expertise to zero in on the recurring habits of its customers. Now, as it prepares to cash in on the US market, a new book lifts the lid on the gambling behemoth’s unparalleled success story
In 2018, Stewart Kenny revealed for the first time why he walked away from Paddy Power.
Over a coffee in High Nelly’s on Haddington Road in Dublin 4, he told me that the reason he had left the company he founded in 1988, and had served as the face of before pulling the strings as a non-executive, was because he had become frustrated with its failure to tackle addiction.
Having once played the role of the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Donations from gambling awareness trust fall short of pledge by €800,000
Figures show only €1.2m of the expected €2m has been given to gambling addiction-related projects