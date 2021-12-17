Subscribe Today
Lotto regulator frustrated at ‘speculation’ it could interfere with game

The National Lottery this week sought regulatory approval for a must-win draw after six months with no winner

Cónal Thomas
17th December, 2021
Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan in November called for an audit and investigation into what he described as an ‘unwinnable’ Lotto draw. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Speculation that officials or government ministers could interfere with the National Lottery was one of a number of points raised internally by Ireland’s regulator last month after a Fine Gael TD called for an investigation into why there had been no winner of the Lotto in almost six months.

