Health Research Board identifies gaps in treatment for gambling
While there has been a marked decrease in the number of people gambling in Ireland, an estimated 12,000 remain problem gamblers
There has been a significant decrease in the number of people gambling in Ireland since 2014, but an estimated 12,000 remain problem gamblers, according to a new report published today by the Health Research Board (HRB).
The HRB has issued its first report on gambling trends and found a 20 per cent reduction in gambling overall. The number of people gambling decreased from more than 2.3 million in the period 2014-2015 to 1.9 million by 2019-20.
The biggest reduction was...
