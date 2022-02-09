Health Research Board identifies gaps in treatment for gambling

There has been a significant decrease in the number of people gambling in Ireland since 2014, but an estimated 12,000 remain problem gamblers, according to a new report published today by the Health Research Board (HRB).

The HRB has issued its first report on gambling trends and found a 20 per cent reduction in gambling overall. The number of people gambling decreased from more than 2.3 million in the period 2014-2015 to 1.9 million by 2019-20.

The biggest reduction was...