Health Research Board identifies gaps in treatment for gambling

While there has been a marked decrease in the number of people gambling in Ireland, an estimated 12,000 remain problem gamblers

Cónal Thomas
9th February, 2022
Health Research Board identifies gaps in treatment for gambling
The most common age group among men most at risk is 25-34, with one in ten meeting the criteria for at-risk or problem gambling. Picture: Getty

There has been a significant decrease in the number of people gambling in Ireland since 2014, but an estimated 12,000 remain problem gamblers, according to a new report published today by the Health Research Board (HRB).

The HRB has issued its first report on gambling trends and found a 20 per cent reduction in gambling overall. The number of people gambling decreased from more than 2.3 million in the period 2014-2015 to 1.9 million by 2019-20.

The biggest reduction was...

