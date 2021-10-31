Subscribe Today
Log In

Gambling

Gambling industry to lobby against government efforts to ban free bets

Top bookies are also concerned about a separate proposal which suggests that they would not be allowed to ban winning customers

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
31st October, 2021
Gambling industry to lobby against government efforts to ban free bets
Industry sources said a sweeping ban on all free bets would be too restrictive and could be unworkable. Picture: Getty

The gambling industry is set to resist government efforts to ban the offering of free bets to customers, as part of a landmark new bill to regulate the sector and tackle addiction.

Industry sources said that a sweeping ban on all offers of free bets would be too restrictive and could be unworkable.

There is no outright ban on free bets in other similar jurisdictions, though the widow of an addict in Britain has begun...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Tony O’Reilly: stole from An Post to fund gambling habit. Picture: Patrick McCann

Paddy Power repaid €1.75m stolen by ‘Tony 10’ to An Post

Gambling Peter O'Dwyer 3 weeks ago
Enda Kenny, the then Taoiseach, at the opening of Paddy Power’s new headquarters in Clonskeagh in 2012. The company was in growth mode at the time and announced an extra 600 jobs. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Odds on: The inside story of how your money helped Paddy Power become one of the biggest bookies in the world

Gambling Aaron Rogan 3 weeks ago
Figures released to the Business Post show that in total, €1.2 million of the expected €2 million has since been given over for projects around gambling addiction

Donations from gambling awareness trust fall short of pledge by €800,000

Gambling Aaron Rogan 7 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1