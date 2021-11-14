Flutter’s planned self-regulation to cost company €100m

Flutter Entertainment’s plans to tackle addiction among its customers, and stricter regulation, will cost the Paddy Power-owner more than €100 million, according to analysts.

Reduced forecasts for the largest company on the Irish stock market last week wiped out an estimate of 4 per cent growth in 2021 and 8 per cent growth in 2022. The revisions, by Davy Research, move the expected Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) down to...