Donations from gambling awareness trust fall short of pledge by €800,000

The charitable trust established by the Irish gambling industry to support addiction services has donated only 61 per cent of the funding it committed to giving out when it launched.

The Gambling Awareness Trust (GAT) was launched in March 2019. It was established by Sharon Byrne, chairwoman of the Irish Bookmakers Association lobby group, but is run independently.

The press release announcing its launch claimed that it would collect €1 million per annum through donations from the...