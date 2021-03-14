Subscribe Today
Log In

Gambling

Donations from gambling awareness trust fall short of pledge by €800,000

Figures show only €1.2m of the expected €2m has been given to gambling addiction-related projects

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
14th March, 2021
Donations from gambling awareness trust fall short of pledge by €800,000
Figures released to the Business Post show that in total, €1.2 million of the expected €2 million has since been given over for projects around gambling addiction

The charitable trust established by the Irish gambling industry to support addiction services has donated only 61 per cent of the funding it committed to giving out when it launched.

The Gambling Awareness Trust (GAT) was launched in March 2019. It was established by Sharon Byrne, chairwoman of the Irish Bookmakers Association lobby group, but is run independently.

The press release announcing its launch claimed that it would collect €1 million per annum through donations from the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1