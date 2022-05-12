Subscribe Today
Betting consortium seeks lighter touch on plans to regulate gambling industry

Trade group representing Flutter and Entain said it is concerned about new rules that could clamp down on the marketing activities of gambling companies in Ireland

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
12th May, 2022
The European Gaming and Betting Association represents Flutter, Entain, Bet365 and William Hill

A major Europe-wide gambling consortium has taken issue with several aspects of a new bill that will introduce strict controls on the sector and is instead seeking more hands-off regulation on issues such as free bets and sponsorship.

The European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA), which represents Flutter, the owner of Paddy Power, Entain, Bet365 and William Hill, said it was concerned about new rules that could clamp down on the marketing activities of gambling...

