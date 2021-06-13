Subscribe Today
The Gadget Guru: Zhiyun Smooth X, De’Longhi Primadonna Soul, Phantom Chess

A high-quality/low-risk purchase for content creators, a top-of-the-range coffee machine, and a chessboard designed for online and offline playing are all reviewed this week

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
13th June, 2021
The Zhiyun Smooth X gimbal: available now for €49.99

Zhiyun Smooth X

Price: €49.99

Rating: *****

