The Gadget Guru: Samsung QN95A, Samsung Q800A Soundbar, KitchenAid K150
A super-sized smart TV and a soundbar, both from Samsung, and an ice-crushing blender are reviewed this week
Samsung QN95A
Price: €2,699-€7,099
Rating: *****
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Gadget Guru: Huawei Freebuds 4, Nama Vitality 5800, Ergoplax desk
The latest in-ear headphones from Huawei, a state-of-the-art cold press juicer and a sit-and-stand desk get the once-over this week
The Gadget Guru: Samsung Galaxy Book 750XDA; Razer Barracuda X; Rokid Air
The baseline model in Samsung’s new line of laptops, a gaming headset that can also be used for the office and ambitious augmented reality glasses are reviewed this week
The Gadget Guru: Huawei Watch 3, KitchenAid Drip Coffee maker, DogCare Grooming Clipper
Huawei’s superb new smartwatch, a retro-inspired coffee maker and a sensor-powered pet hair clipper are all reviewed this week
The Gadget Guru: Symfonisk Wi-fi speaker; OnePlus Nord N200 5G; FIR+ Cooker
A wifi speaker that doubles as a piece of art, a new budget offering from OnePlus and a standalone multi-use cooking device come under the spotlight this week