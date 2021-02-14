Subscribe Today
Log In

Gadgets

The Gadget Guru: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Weber Traveler, Leef

A contender for the ultimate smartphone, a gas barbecue that tucks into your boot, and a laptop with a difference are reviewed this week

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
14th February, 2021
The Gadget Guru: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Weber Traveler, Leef
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the best phone ever to grace the Guru’s desk

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Price: from €1,299 Sim free

Rating: *****

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Ninja HB150UK makes soup making easy

Gadget Guru: Ninja Foodi, Bose Sleepbuds II, OneClock

Gadgets Emmet Ryan 1 week ago
Galaxy Pro Buds work well with Samsung but not with other phones

Gadget Guru: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Apple iPad 2019, Fujifilm X-S10

Gadgets Emmet Ryan 2 weeks ago
The Samsung Galaxy S21+ hits the right notes to meet the midpoint at the high end of the market

Gadget Guru: Samsung Galaxy S21+, OnePlus band, Bird Buddy

Gadgets Emmet Ryan 3 weeks ago
The Irish-made Novaerus purifier is perfect for clearing the air

Gadget Guru: Novaerus NV200; Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus; LG Rollable

Gadgets Emmet Ryan 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1