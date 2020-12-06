The Gadget Guru: Lexon Mino, Bomaker Polaris Laser TV, SquareOne
A petite Bluetooth speaker, a high-quality laser TV and a boardgame compendium are all reviewed this week
Swish speaker serves as a perfect stocking-filler
Lexon Mino
Price: €19.90 on lexon-design.com
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
The Gadget Guru: Google Chromecast, Oukitel WP8 Pro, Light Speaker
A TV streaming device that’s well worth the modest price, a phone built to take a hammering rather than a selfie, and a sound bet to light up summer evenings are all reviewed this week
Gadget Guru: MiTec Miview II Video Doorbell, Macbook Air, Dyson V8
A smart doorbell, Apple’s latest incarnation of a modern classic and Dyson’s new manageable vacuum cleaner are reviewed this week
Gadget Guru: Huawei X Gentle Monster II, Canon PowerShot Zoom, GoSun Brew
The newest smart glasses on the market, a small fuss-free camera and a portable coffee-maker in a cup are reviewed this week
Gadget Guru: Smarter iKettle 3.0, Xerox B215, Fluora
A smartphone-enabled kettle, a new printer to meet any home-office needs and an artificial houseplant like no other all come under the spotlight this week