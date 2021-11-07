The Gadget Guru: Google Pixel 6 Pro, Lumie Bodyclock Luxe 750DAB, Pixy Mini power bank
A new Google smartphone, a subtle alarm clock and an ultra-portable phone charger are reviewed this week
Google steps up to the big league with Pixel 6 Pro gem
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Price: €899
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Gadget Guru: Oppo Find X3 Lite, Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2021, Lynx R1
A mid-market smartphone, Amazon’s latest Kindle model and a mixed reality headset are reviewed this week
The Gadget Guru: Huawei Mateview, Onesonic BXS-HD1, GooFoto Phone Tripod
A massive monitor, the latest variety of in-ear buds and a simple-to-use smartphone tripod are all reviewed this week
The Gadget Guru: Onesonic BB-HD1, HP OfficeJet Pro 8020, Barbechef
Impressive Irish-made headphones, a reasonably priced printer and a smokeless barbecue system are all reviewed this week
The Gadget Guru: Samsung Z Fold3, Uccello, ChillFeed
Samsung’s new foldable phone, a very user-friendly kettle and a portable air conditioner are all reviewed this week