Subscribe Today
Log In

Gadgets

The Gadget Guru: Fujifilm Instax Mini 40, Sony SRS-RA5000, ChessUp

A Polaroid camera that feels like the real deal, ambient speakers designed to fill a room with sound, and a gizmo guaranteed to improve your chess game are all reviewed this week

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
18th April, 2021
The Gadget Guru: Fujifilm Instax Mini 40, Sony SRS-RA5000, ChessUp
Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 ticks the retro boxes

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40

Price: €100

Rating: ****

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Samsung A52 5G gets top marks

The Gadget Guru: Samsung A52 5G, Lupe Pure, Microturismo

Gadgets Emmet Ryan 1 week ago
Garmin Venu Sq Music edition

The Gadget Guru: Garmin Venu Sq, Fauna Spiro Audio sunglasses, Nöhson

Gadgets Emmet Ryan 2 weeks ago
The Sony A1 is packed with features

The Gadget Guru: Lenovo Thinkbook 15 (Gen 2), OpenScreen, Sony A1 camera

Gadgets Emmet Ryan 3 weeks ago

The Gadget Guru: Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar, Echelon Smart Rower, Andobil Bike Phone Mount

Gadgets Emmet Ryan 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1