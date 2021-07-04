Subscribe Today
Log In

Gadgets

The Gadget Guru: Fitbit Luxe, LG G1 4K Smart Oled 55”, True Tone Classic

The latest Fitbit tracker, a smart TV for these sporting times and a contemporary speaker with a vintage aesthetic get the once-over this week

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
4th July, 2021
The Gadget Guru: Fitbit Luxe, LG G1 4K Smart Oled 55”, True Tone Classic
The core unit of the new Fitbit Luxe is sleek, but its small size doesn’t hinder the user experience

Fitbit Luxe

Price: €149.95

Rating: ****

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Oral-B iO Series 9 is worth getting if you want to improve your dental hygiene

The Gadget Guru: Oral-B iO Series 9; Samsung Tab Active 3; Orange Tart Soccer Robot

Gadgets Emmet Ryan 1 week ago
The Apple HomePod Mini gets full marks

The Gadget Guru: Apple HomePod Mini; Lenovo Yoga AIO 7; Terra

Gadgets Emmet Ryan 2 weeks ago
The Homepod Mini is likely to force those on the Android side of the market to react

Tech review: Apple’s smart speaker launches in Ireland and proves itself worth the wait

Gadgets Emmet Ryan 2 weeks ago

Adventures in Technophobia: the barbecue you can control from your phone

Gadgets Jessie Collins 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1