The Gadget Guru: A power-hungry but rapid-charging phone and a handy device for plant lovers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G; price €399; rating *****

Xiaomi has delivered an interesting budget phone that has a considerable amount of raw power and probably the most impressive charging system on any entry-level device on the market.

The battery is key here becomes it comes with both positives and negatives. To start with, it eats power at a ferocious rate. There’s simply no way anyone other than the most passive of users will...