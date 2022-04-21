The Gadget Guru: A nicely balanced smartwatch, cordless vacuum cleaner and shower sharing device
Huawei’s Watch GT Runner, the Shark Anti Hair Wrap IZ201UK and the Tandem shower by Boona come under the spotlight this week
Huawei Watch GT Runner; price: €299; rating: ****
Huawei has delivered a lightweight watch for the sporty among us that doesn’t sacrifice battery or screen size. Weighing just 38.5 grams with the weight balanced nicely, this smartwatch settles on the wrist easily. Following swiftly on the heels of the company’s more conventional GT3, the GT Runner is clearly built with exercise in mind.
The weight is reduced by the use of...
