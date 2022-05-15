The Gadget Guru: A clever desk lamp, a dual-screen rugged phone and a solar-powered speaker
Philips Hue Go, price: €74.99 from Currys, ****
This portable desk lamp from Philips doesn’t promise a lot but delivers all the same by getting creative with its form and overall impact.
It’s awfully clever. Ostensibly a hemisphere, it can be tweaked to sit in various positions. A slightly flattened base means it works facing directly up, but there’s also a small bump on one side that enables it...
