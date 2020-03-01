Monday March 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Huawei plans budget launch as a matter of Honor

The Chinese tech giant is hampered by its lack of access to the Google Play Store as it prepares to launch its cut-price brand in the Irish market

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
1st March, 2020
Last year’s edition of Huawei’s Mate30 line of phones was the first to be affected by the company not being supported by Google directly on the Android platform

Huawei is pressing on with plans for its next line of devices, despite its ongoing issues with Google. This includes finally launching its budget brand, Honor, in the Irish market later this year.

Last year’s edition of Huawei’s Mate30 line of phones was the first to be affected by the company not being supported by Google directly on the Android platform. This meant Huawei needed to use an open source version of the offering and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Gadget Guru: Samsung’s Galaxy S20 reaches for the stars

This week’s column features a five-star phone, quality headphones and a clever train set that teaches kids to code

Emmet Ryan | 1 day ago

Gadget Guru: Samsung Buds+, HP Elite Dragonfly, Weathery

Samsung’s new in-ear headphones, a lightweight laptop from HP and a weather device with a difference are all reviewed this week

Emmet Ryan | 1 week ago

Gadget Guru: Samsung Z Flip, Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra and Galaxy Buds+

A flip phone with a difference, a suite of devices with next-level camera capacity, and accessories that could change the game all reviewed this week

Emmet Ryan | 2 weeks ago