Gadget Guru: Whoop smartband keeps it simple, while JBL Flip 6 and Yikes deal with speakers and sneakers

Whoop 4.0; price: €30 for a monthly membership with a free unit; rating: *****

It’s a smartband that you don’t look at. That’s the unique aspect to Whoop’s products and its latest, the 4.0, delivers a pleasant experience that doesn’t have the user overly focused on what their wrist is telling them. The fit is neat and simple with the unit itself covered by the wraparound band that comfortably adjusts...