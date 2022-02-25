Gadget Guru: Samsung’s mid-range S21 FE, a set of bluetooth earphones and a foldable guitar

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Price: €769. Rating: 3/5 stars.

Launched surprisingly close to the S22 range coming out, a mere month beforehand, the budget version of Samsung’s S21 range is impressive in terms of specs, but awfully expensive for where it fits.

At €769, it’s high priced for a mid range device and a full €120 more than the Google Pixel 6, which is positioned at a higher...